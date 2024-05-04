Drew Barrymore Accidentally Left List Of People She's Slept With At Danny DeVito’s House!

Oh, Drew Barrymore, no!!

On Wednesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the cast of the segment Drew’s News got together to discuss something they found emerging in the dating scene: women making lists of people they’ve slept with! As co-hosts Ross Mathews, Tony Dokoupil, Nate Burleson, and Vladimir Duthiers of CBS Mornings all joined the 49-year-old at the news desk, she was eager to share that she was one of the women who have made a list!

Her list, however, ended up in a different set of hands!

While chatting about the list she made, Drew said:

“I made a list. It was back in the day. I did it with paper and pen. I’m the most disorganized person, I lose everything. I left it at someone’s house.”

And whose house did she leave it at? None other than Danny DeVito back when they were working on the film Duplex together! She explained the X-rated mix up:

“I was producing a film that Danny DeVito was directing, and so I wrote the list on the back of a set of notes for the film. So I left it at Danny DeVito’s house.”

OMG!!

She went on to reveal that thankfully the 79-year-old never found the note — but she did fess up:

“Well, I don’t think he ever [found it], but I did admit to him that I — well, he came on the show, and I was like ‘I left my sex list at your house.'”

LOLz!! What a wild conversation to have, but we can imagine Danny found humor in it! Ch-ch-check out the full clip (below):

What do U think of Drew’s story, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]