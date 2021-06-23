WHOA! Sarah Paulson Shades The S**t Out Of American Horror Story!

Sarah Paulson is synonymous with American Horror Story, but there have been times when she wished she wasn’t!

The Emmy winning actress got very candid about the horror anthology franchise that helped make her a household name during an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast this week, revealing there was one particular season of Ryan Murphy’s series that made her say:

“I just don’t care about this season at all.”

Whoa!

Which season was it, you ask? 2016’s Roanoke, which saw her playing reenactment actress Audrey Tindall and, in the “My Roanoke Nightmare” documentary series, Shelby Miller. She also reprised her role as Lana Winters from Asylum.

Related: The True Haunting Of Murder House

As per usual, there was a lot for Paulson to play with in this season — but seeing as she was just coming off of her award-winning performance of Marcia Clark in American Crime Story, gurl wasn’t exactly dying to get her scream on at the moment. She mused:



“I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia. It was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia and I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do. As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said, ‘Please let me sit this one out.’ You know, ‘Let me out.'”

Fair point!

Thankfully, fans — and the series co-creator — will be happy to know that Roanoke was the only season Sarah wasn’t particularly fond of.

When host Scott Feinberg wondered whether she was contractually obligated to return for Cult the following season, Paulson revealed it was her call whether or not to come on board by that point. She shared:

“I didn’t really have to be there. I wanted to be there. Because of what we had all just been through, I felt as a country with this new place we felt we were in, I liked the idea it was sort of mirroring what we were experiencing. I felt like it might be nice to be at home for a minute and do something there. I was happy to be back for ‘Cult’ but ‘Roanoke,’ I kinda went kicking and screaming.”

Apocalypse came after that, which saw Paulson star as fallout shelter leader Wilhemina Venable. She also reprised her Coven role as Cordelia Goode.

But the most memorable moment for the actress from that season was getting to direct other AHS legends in its sixth episode, Return to Murder House. She recalled:

“The great part of Apocalypse for me and where it lives for me entirely is getting to direct the episode of the ‘Return to Murder House’ episode, where I got to direct Frances Conroy and Kathy Bates and Jessica Lange and Emma and Billy and Taissa and Evan. They were so wonderful to me and so game. I got to direct Jessica Lange and that will always be true.”

The 46-year-old ended up skipping out on the show’s 9th season, 1984 — but fear not: AHS‘s resident screen queen will be back for American Horror Story: Double Feature this year.

What do U think about these candid remarks, Perezcious readers?

[Image via FX]