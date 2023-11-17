Salma Hayek Gave Kim Kardashian THIS Advice Amid AHS Casting Backlash! Do U Think She's Right??

Kim Kardashian turned to Salma Hayek for advice after her American Horror Story casting was announced, and you’ll never believe what the actress had to say!

In Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder opened up about the backlash of landing the role in the beloved franchise, telling cameras:

“I just have to get it together. All these people are like speaking out like, ‘You should give the role to Salma Hayek. Why don’t you give a real actress a job?'”

All the online noise got so loud, she actually reached out to the Frida alum to get her take on the project — and the advice she received convinced her she was 100% the right woman for the job!

What did Salma say??

“I said to her like, ‘What did I get myself into? I feel bad,’ and she’s like, ‘Do not feel bad. Maybe this whole road has led you here because you are supposed to be an actress and this is your real career.'”

Hah! Seems like a BOLD theory, but Kim leaned into it, continuing:

“And I am like, ‘You are right, Salma Hayek.’ And I was like, ‘Can we play sisters in something? Because you are my idol.'”

LOLz! Always looking for the next thing.

Also in the episode, Kim hung out with Scott Disick as she read the script for the first time. When he asked how she was feeling about taking on the role, she said, “I am really excited” and agreed to do the show because she wanted to “try something new.” Describing her character, she added in a confessional:

“I like my character. I’m this publicist, she’s an, ‘I don’t give a f**k’ kind of girl. She just has like no emotion. I’m channeling Tracy [Romulus] and Kourtney [Kardashian], in my head.”

Not Kourtney! LMFAO! The mother of four went on:

“I just want to make sure that I’m prepared. I have a lot of lines, it’s a lot a lot of work.”

Kim received pretty mixed reviews after the horror series aired, so it’s hard to say this is her true calling in life, but hey, we give her credit for trying! Ch-ch-check out the Kardashians scene (below):

WATCH: Kim Kardashian talks about her “American Horror Story: Delicate” role as Siobhan Corbyn and reveals the advice Salma Hayek gave her amid the casting backlash! #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/fDnEja8OWH — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) November 16, 2023

Reactions?? Hot takes on Salma’s advice? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & FX Networks/YouTube & Hulu]