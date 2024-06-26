Emma Roberts Reveals Kim Kardashian’s On-Set Behaviors During AHS Filming -- Do YOU Believe This?!

Emma Roberts is spilling all the behind-the-scenes tea about Kim Kardashian!

The 33-year-old appeared on Bruce Bozzi’s Table for Two iHeart Radio podcast on Tuesday and opened up about her screen partner — and lip locker — on American Horror Story: Delicate. So was she a major diva? Tons of ludicrous demands? Actually it might not be what you expect to hear from a reality TV star! Because she was apparently VERY professional! Emma gushed:

“[Kim] is one of the most prepared actors I’ve worked with. I mean I’ve come to work sometimes and people — that I won’t name, but you know who — they don’t know their lines at all, which, whatever, it’s fine, we all have those days. But she knew every single line.”

WOW! What a compliment! We mean, Emma has worked with greats like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson, Courteney Cox, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Sudeikis, and MANY others. Is Kim REALLY one of the “most prepared” actors she’s ever worked with?!

The We’re the Millers star added:

“She also will just look you in the eye and do it. To be that open and vulnerable — and I get embarrassed sometimes and I’ve been acting for 20 years — she’s super professional, confident.”

Maybe the most surprising aspect? Kim was NOT surrounded by a team! She was just a down-to-earth person! Emma continued:

“And just the way that she carries herself, she doesn’t have a huge entourage, she’s very normal. And that was also really inspiring to see.”

Wow! Well, it would be really easy for someone like Kim to be entitled and totally unprofessional on set of a production like this. So kudos to her for doing it right! Hats off to miss Kimmy Kakes!

