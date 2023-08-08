SATC's Chris Noth Admits To Cheating On Wife But Denies Assault In First Interview Since Accusations

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Chris Noth is speaking out in his first interview since getting slammed with several allegations of sexual assault!

As Perezcious readers know, the actor’s life came crumbling down just after the premiere of the Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That, which saw his character, Mr. Big, get killed off in the first episode. While this was a pre-planned plot point, it ended up signally a downfall in the performer’s career because he has since been blackballed from the industry amid very serious allegations!

Several women have come forward to allege Chris sexually assaulted them in Los Angeles and New York beginning in 2004. In December 2021, the first two women went public with their allegations while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. One claimed she was raped in 2015 after meeting the celeb while she was a server at a nightclub. The second was allegedly raped in 2004. Noth’s reps quickly blasted the allegations as “categorically false,” but the denial didn’t stop more people from speaking out.

A third woman told The Daily Beast she was assaulted in NYC when she was 18 and working at a restaurant. A fourth woman accused him of misconduct and sources came out of the woodwork to blast him for alleged toxic behavior, including on set. Co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis also released a joint statement in support of the woman speaking out. It was all very messy — and not just because of these very criminal and disturbing allegations, but because it meant Chris had allegedly cheated on his wife, Tara Wilson, too!

Well, now he is owning up to one of his mistakes: infidelity!

The actor caught up with USA Today in a new interview out on Monday. It was conducted because he is the new face of the suit company Samuelsohn‘s new campaign to raise awareness for men’s mental health. While he was hesitant to dig up the drama, the 68-year-old wanted to get one thing very clear:

“I strayed on my wife, and it’s devastating to her and not a very pretty picture. What it isn’t is a crime.”

While he admits he was involved in extramarital relations, he insists it was all consensual, explaining:

“You give yourself the same excuses that many men do; it’s just a little side dance, and it’s fun. You’re not hurting anybody. No one’s going to know about this, you know, and sex is just enjoyable. And suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you. It’s like, ‘Well, I’m not going to get this chance again.'”

Jeez.

He really does sound like every other cheater. While no lawsuits have been filed at this time, Chris knows it’s not totally out of the question, suggesting his accusers are only coming after him for his money, saying:

“That’s a money train for a lot of people.”

The Good Wife alum then elaborated even further about the accusations, sharing:

“There’s nothing I can say to change anyone’s mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave. It sounds defensive. I’m not. There’s no criminal court. There’s no criminal trial. There’s nothing for me to get on the stand about and get my story out, get witnesses. And there’s even more absurd add-ons that are completely ridiculous, that have absolutely no basis in fact. And I don’t like talking about it because as soon as I do, you’ll get the Daily Mail or someone grabbing a part of it and doing it, and I don’t want my kids seeing that.”

While there were rumors Tara may have been considering a divorce at the time of the allegations, it does not appear as if she’s taken any legal actions to separate yet. Chris and his wife, who were together for 10 years before getting married in 2012, share two sons, 15-year-old Orion and 3-year-old Keats.

While the little one is too young to understand what’s going on (which the father described as “being slimed”), Chris has had heart-to-hearts with his teenager about the scandal. Oof. We have to imagine those were difficult — but necessary — conversations.

As he’s been hiding out of the spotlight for over a year, the Law & Order alum has been focusing on his mental health by spending time with his family, going on hikes, and meditating. He’s also been directing and performing in Romanian-French playwright Eugène Ionesco‘s Rhinoceros in a theater located in Massachusetts’ Berkshire mountains area.

Plus, as mentioned, he’s the new face of the suit brand. But it’s not exactly a lucrative gig… The outlet noted he is getting paid in clothing — NOT cash. Yeesh. Now that is a pretty strong indicator of how things are going for him in his career right now — and Chris knows it.

Calling out corporations for being too scared to hire him amid the controversy (or even talk to him — he hasn’t heard from former colleague Dick Wolf since the allegations surfaced, among others), he complained:

“I’m not going to lay down and just say it’s over. It’s a salacious story, but it’s just not a true one. And I can’t just say ‘Well, OK, that’s it for me’ because of that. I’m an actor. I have other things that I want to do creatively. And I have children to support. I can’t just rest on my laurels. So yeah, I have enough to let a year drift, but I don’t know how to gauge or judge getting back into the club, the business, because corporations are frightened.”

He concluded:

“People are afraid of all this. Fear is the overriding operative word when it comes to whether they believe it or not. … I have to just continue on. It’s rough, because people are scared, and their fear leads them. And I have to just persevere because I still have a creative life.”

We understand he’s eager to get to work, but these allegations are going to be hard to distance himself from unless he can truly prove them wrong. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

