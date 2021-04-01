Saweetie Breaks Her Silence On Elevator Fight Video With Quavo

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Saweetie broke her silence on the viral video of her fighting with ex-boyfriend Quavo. On Thursday, the Tap In rapper told TMZ the elevator altercation from last year wasn’t the real reason the couple had split.

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago. While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on. I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

Earlier this week, a clip posted by TMZ showed Saweetie striking Quavo in the face and throwing a suitcase out of an elevator. In it, the Migos member then pushed his then-girlfriend to the floor of the elevator. Scary!

The week before the vid’s release, Saweetie confirmed her break up from the musician and hinted that he may have been unfaithful. She tweeted:

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Quavo later responded in a message, writing:

“I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

