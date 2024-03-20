Scheana Shay Hints She Once Had A Super Racy Group Romp With THIS Celebrity!

Scheana Shay dropped a big confession on Vanderpump Rules this week!

While playing a game of “Never Have I Ever” with her co-stars on Tuesday’s episode, Ariana Madix picks up a card that reads, “Never have I ever had a threesome with two dudes.” And that led Scheana to spill some juicy tea!! She admitted to the group that she once was involved in “more of an orgy situation!” But who was it with?! When asked by producers in a confessional, the Good As Gold singer teased this with a smirk on her face:

“It was with an A-list celebrity. Once upon a time, my body was a wonderland. I’ll say that.”

Obviously, the not-so-subtle hint was about none other than… John Mayer!! You know, the musician behind the popular track Your Body Is a Wonderland! Whoa!!

Fanns most likely won’t be shocked by her alleged connection to John. Scheana has been vocal about her romantic history with the 46-year-old singer before!

For those who don’t recall, here is a rundown. Scheana revealed on the Flashbacks podcast that she first met John in 2008 when he was dating Jennifer Aniston. She had been working as a waitress at the exclusive club the Grand Havana Room, and she ended up getting drunk with the pair. After the Gravity artist and actress split in 2009, he returned to the establishment and asked for Scheana’s number.

They eventually began seeing each other. And they added another person to their relationship! Yep! Her relationship with John turned into a throuple! And the new addition was Stacie Adams — who you may remember as Stacie the Bartender from The Hills! Wild! However, their throuple didn’t last long. As one could guess, there was some jealousy in the relationship! Scheana shared on the podcast that she became “jealous” of Stacie because John “liked her” more and gave her “more attention” by the end of the romance. Oof. So, she broke things off with them after six months.

But while John and Scheana’s relationship ended, she remained close to Stacie! They continued to have a friendship long after the throuple split! The former reality star was even a bridesmaid in Scheana’s wedding to ex-husband Mike Shay in 2014! Love that!

Now, all we need is for John to spill some more tea about the story. Perhaps Andy Cohen can get his bestie on Watch What Happens Live soon! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

