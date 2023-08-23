Scooter Braun Laughs Off Rumors Of Mass Exodus From Management Company By Joining The Memes!

Scooter Braun wants everyone to know everything is super chill. No worries whatsoever.

The manager (former manager in some cases? future former?) of pop stars like Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande is either in crisis or… not? Reports have been coming fast and furious about stars leaving SB Projects to find new representation, but almost nothing concrete so far. Almost every news story has had an anonymous denial to go along with it. We know what Scooter would want everyone to believe.

He laughed off the whole thing, tweeting on Tuesday:

“Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself”

Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself — Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun) August 22, 2023

See? He’s making light of the whole thing, so it’s definitely not true!

Scooter’s joke follows a deluge of social media responses joking about how many stories of departures there have been. The latest meme is posting the news of hilarious fake exits from SB:

Kendall Roy parts ways with Scooter Braun as her manager, THR reports. pic.twitter.com/nE5OaEnI24 — g???? (@romanroycunt) August 22, 2023

SOURCES: Annabelle has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager. pic.twitter.com/yTKSiqAQjF — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 22, 2023

“The Power of Privilege” songstress Lily York Goldenblatt has split from her manager Scooter Braun, Billboard reports. pic.twitter.com/GLL6rS13K2 — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) August 22, 2023

K.K. Slider has parted ways with Scooter Braun pic.twitter.com/cT7qUfU9gA — vis???? (@angrycoconutt) August 22, 2023

Of course the biggest wave is the giant party being thrown by celebratory Taylor Swift fans. After what he did to Tay a few years back, he’s been one of the most hated men on the internet. And that’s saying something for 2018 onward!

They’re especially excited about the prospect of something even worse coming out about Scooter down the line. Will that even happen? Who knows??

But whatever is going on, Scooter wants us all to know it’s not that serious. Even if it is. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? More spin? Or does he really find all this hilarious??

