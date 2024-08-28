Adam Sandler Gushes About Taylor Swift To Travis Kelce -- And The Football Player's Response Is ADORABLE!

Adam Sandler is a big Swiftie — and Travis Kelce totally gets it!

The actor appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce‘s episode of New Heights on Wednesday, where he gushed about what a big fan he is of Taylor Swift! Recalling how his whole family freaked out over the news of Tayvis, Adam shared:

“You being together. That photo of when you first started dating, my family was like, ‘Yes! Look how good they are together! He’s a gentleman! And she’s having so much fun with him!’ Any time Taylor is laughing with you, my whole f**kin’ family is high fiving.”

Aw!!

The football player’s cheeks got bright pink at that comment as he replied:

“You’ve got me sweating, man.”

So cute!

The comedian — who will soon star on screen alongside the Kansas City Chiefs player — went on to gush about Taylor and the impact she has on his daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15, adding:

“What a girl. She means so much to our house. The kids were little and we were listening to Taylor Swift — it was one of the first times that you listen to every song on the record. When I was a kid, The Beatles you did that with, maybe Elton John. Every tune. They knew every word.”

The tight end couldn’t agree more, noting in response that she is the “best performer out there.” And like most fathers, the Grown Ups star’s kids first put him onto Taylor’s music. But he quickly became a fan himself! Sandler said:

“I love listening to her in the car. I love what she has to say. Every message. Every melody. The production. What she meant to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys doing the right thing in life.”

She’s truly such a powerhouse! Also, Adam’s family was lucky enough to meet the Grammy winner on more than one occasion — and she did not disappoint. The Happy Gilmore lead shared:

“Saturday Night Live, she saw the kids there — took her time with them. And then at her premiere for the movie, she talked to the kids about their movie [You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah]. She talked about what she liked in it, and she just floors my family.”

She is the NICEST!! Her comments about their Netflix film probably meant the world to the teens. Love that!

No matter how many times he’s been around her, Adam also teased that she’s the one celeb he still gets a “little f**king jumpy” around. Hah! Travis can relate to that from the early days! See the whole podcast (below):

Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]