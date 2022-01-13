Larsa Pippen Explains How She & Kim Kardashian BOTH Apologized To Each Other After Rift!

It’s all in the past for Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian!

The former- and now-resurrected star of the Real Housewives of Miami is speaking out about the rift between her and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians A-lister, and it sounds like things are good again between them?! This is a surprise — but definitely good to hear!

The 47-year-old reality TV star and NBA ex-wife has been promising for a while now to open up about her side of the falling-out she’d had with the KarJenner family in general, and more specifically former bestie Kim. Her publicity team and the Peacock streaming crew have collectively been using it to tease out new content on RHOM along the way, too.

But now, she’s doing just that! And we’re here for it!

In a chat with Us Weekly that was published on Wednesday, Scottie Pippen‘s ex admitted that things are cool again with Kim, and she’s “happy everyone’s happy” with the whole situation. And while Larsa was short on specifics for exactly how everyone go to being happy about everything again, she did claim that cooler heads have, in fact prevailed!

Explaining that she and Kim both owned up to the madness with each other, Larsa said:

“I feel like we’re in a really good place. You know, I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time. We’ve all apologized to each other. We’re in a really good place.”

OK then!

Of course, the former feud was complicated by the fact that Larsa and Kim had been such good friends for such a long time prior to that. Pippen pontificated on how their history as pals may have helped play a role in things going sour during their recent rough patch!

The former Bravo star explained:

“People have disagreements with their friends all the time, but because of who we are, it’s just so magnified. In reality, it’s like, you know, maybe I could have navigated it different. Someone else could have navigated [it] different. But at this point in [time], like, we’ve all apologized. We’re all in a good place. We’re all living our best lives. We’re all focusing on our families. We’re happy for each other. I couldn’t be happier for them and I know they couldn’t be happier for me and you know, that’s where it is.”

Sounds obvious enough, doesn’t it?!

At the end of the day, Larsa seems only to be concerned about one thing: moving on with her life in a positive way. She concluded her thoughts pretty simply, saying:

“If they’re happy, I’m happy. I just want her to be happy.”

Amen!

