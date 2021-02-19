Scott Disick Says He Will 'Marry' Kourtney Kardashian Now In New KUWTK Final Season Teaser!

Hold up! Are there wedding bells in Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s future?!

In a new trailer for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which will air on March 18, the 37-year-old reality star tells his ex-flame that he would “marry [her] right now,” despite the former couple breaking up in 2015.

WOW! Ch-ch-check out the shocking moment (below):

In the brief clip, we don’t get the momma of three’s reaction to the bold offer, but there are past moments of the twosome interspersed throughout the teaser. They only highlighted the happier times of their relationship, of course, including a playful Scott lifting a smiling and very pregnant Kourt on top of a table. In previous sneak peeks, the 41-year-old Poosh founder’s family hinted at a possible reunion, with Khloé Kardashian saying:

“If he fully moves on, like has a baby, does that, she’s going to freak out. What’s the harm in trying? The worst that can happen is they’re like, ‘You know what? We don’t vibe with this.”

Anyone else super curious as to how Kourtney responded?! Even after their breakup nine years ago, the pair still remains a pivotal plotline in the E! reality series. And it seems full circle to potentially get a clear ending to their story! As they say, all good things must come to an end.

After the release of the teaser, it looks like the Flip It Like Disick star will have some explaining to do with his current girl Amelia Hamlin. In case you didn’t know, Scott started hooking up with the 19-year-old back in November 2020 after he ended his three-year relationship with Sofia Richie in August 2020. The pair recently took a romantic vacation to Miami over Valentine’s Day weekend, where they made the relationship Instagram official.

However, a source recently told Entertainment Tonight that the duo was still keeping it casual, saying:

“Scott and Amelia are having a blast together. They’ve been going out with friends, spending time together, and overall just having a really good time. They’re still not super serious and are just taking things day by day and keeping things light and fun.”

As we can all probably guess, Kourtney didn’t say yes to Scott’s marriage proposal, as she is currently in a relationship with Travis Barker. The two have been friends for years before sparking romance rumors after a getaway to Palm Springs in January. For the next couple of weeks, the couple kept dropping hints on their Insta posts but became official earlier this week with a photo posted to the TV personality’s account.

Recently, an insider close to the brunette beauty revealed to People that she has been super surprised by her new romance with the Blink-182 drummer, explaining:

“Kourtney is very happy with Travis. She wanted to confirm their relationship because it’s something positive. She was single for a while and didn’t expect that their relationship would turn romantic. She feels very fortunate. She loves spending time with Travis.”

So cute!

Okay guys, what do you think about this new trailer? Are U ready for the possible finale of Scott and Kourtney? Or do U still think there is a chance? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN & FayesVision/WENN]