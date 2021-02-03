Kourtney Kardashian’s BF Travis Barker Caught Lusting Over Her Sexy New Bikini Photos!

The KarJenner fam might be back from their Turks and Caicos getaway in honor of Stormi Webster’s third birthday, but that hasn’t stopped Kourtney Kardashian from flooding our timelines with bikini photos. We’re mad about it since we are still in the throws OF A PANDEMIC, but her boyfriend Travis Barker isn’t — as he was caught responding to her latest pic!

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the socialite’s beach vacay, here are just a few highlights from the last week.

One more just for kicks:

You get the picture…Clearly, the KUWTK stars were having a very fun, stress-free time. We wish we could relate…

While all of these uploads are obviously gorgeous, it wasn’t until Tuesday’s post that a certain someone hopped into the comments to share his thoughts. The snapshot that warranted a comment was a side-profile view of the Bravo personality in an orange swimsuit. She joked:

“Orange you glad I’m still posting trip pics? ”

A little tone deaf Kourt, considering you traveled against state orders as Covid cases in LA continue to surge, but we digress…

Apparently, Blink 182’s drummer has been happily enjoying the “trip pics” since he responded:

“Yesssss”

While their romance has been kept on the down low, IG comments seems to be the way this new couple continues to tease their love life to the public. On Monday, the 41-year-old was caught reacting to Barker’s recent TBT vid!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are you tired of Kourt’s bikini uploads or are you as eager as Travis to keep them coming? Let us know in the comments (below)!

