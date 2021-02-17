Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Are Still Keeping Things Casual Despite Going IG Official

Although they recently took the next step, Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin reportedly aren’t planning to rush their relationship anytime soon.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that the couple is still keeping their romance super chill even though they went Instagram official over the weekend, saying:

“Scott and Amelia are having a blast together. They’ve been going out with friends, spending time together, and overall just having a really good time. They’re still not super serious and are just taking things day by day and keeping things light and fun.”

The insider also noted that:

“Amelia is young and doesn’t want or need a crazy commitment and Scott likes that things are low-key and easy with her.”

In case you missed it, the new lovebirds went IG offish on Saturday, showing off their Valentine’s Day adventure in Miami together. The 37-year-old KUWTK star first featured the 19-year-old, who is the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, to his account with two photos. In one image, Hamlin frowned with her beau, who captioned the snapshot with, “Why so serious.” But the second one featured the twosome smiling as they cuddled up to each other.

Later, the model shared a photo of the father of three driving a boat and a massive arrangement of red roses — which presumably were given to her by Disick — to her Insta Story.

Oddly enough, the socialite’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, also went Insta official with her new boyfriend, Travis Barker, after months of speculation. She posted a pic of their intertwined hands to the feed on Tuesday night. While Kourt didn’t tag the Blink-182 drummer, he did comment with a black heart. It’s pretty telling if we do say so ourselves!

In regards to Disick and Hamlin’s post on social media, the source for ET shared that the Poosh founder has been cool with everything going on, saying:

“Kourtney is doing just fine and doesn’t have romantic feelings towards Scott anymore. She’s OK with Scott and Amelia’s relationship as long as he continues to prioritize their kids and be a good dad.”

It sure sounds like it — especially after the bombshell Kourtney dropped last night! Though, could it have been a reaction to Scott’s post?! Was she possibly jealous?? Who knows!

After breaking up with his ex Sofia Richie last August, the father sparked dating rumors with Hamlin in November. At the time, the two were caught strolling on the beach together. Since then, they’ve been casually seen on random outings or posting selfies from Disick’s bathroom in his Hidden Hills, California home.

[Image via Scott Disick/Instagram & Amelia Hamlin/Instagram]