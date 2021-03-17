Scott Disick Opens Up To Kourtney Kardashian About His Split From Sofia Richie: She Felt 'Neglected'

It’s been seven months since Scott Disick and Sofia Richie split over the summer, but somehow it feels so much longer (we blame the pandemic). After all, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians mainstay has already moved on with another young model, Amelia Hamlin.

But is even that relationship doomed to fail??

In a new teaser for season 20 of the longstanding E! reality series, he and Kourtney Kardashian get real about what went so wrong during his almost three-year long fling with 22-year-old Richie. And honestly, it doesn’t come as any surprise. Scott confessed to his baby momma:

“I think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think, but it’s very true that we come with a lot of baggage. It’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together and are friends.”

More than friends, Scott and Kourt are co-parents, too, with the Talentless founder also admitting:

“I’ve always been clear that my priority has been my children, my life with them … I even put it out there that taking care of you is one of my priorities.”

Still, the 37-year-old called Sofia “an absolute trooper” during their time together, but acknowledged “anybody dating somebody is going to feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them.”

Considering this, can Scott have a successful relationship with anyone other than Kourt?? Clearly, we’re not the only ones who’s thought this, but you’ll have to watch (below) to hear how Kim Kardashian‘s older sis is approaching that!

[Image via KUWTK/YouTube & Kourtney Kardashian/Sofia Richie/Instagram]