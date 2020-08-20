Scott Disick & Sofia Richie ‘Have Broken Up For Good’ & ‘Are No Longer Speaking’: SOURCE

Even E! News has trouble keeping up with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s roller coaster relationship!

Less than a day after the outlet reported that the on-again-off-again pair were “still in contact” with each other, a source told E! News that the two are “no longer speaking” — because they have officially split “for good”!

That’s right, y’all. According to this insider, the 37-year-old father-of-three broke things off with the 21-year-old model FOR GOOD following their July reconciliation. The confidant shared:

“[Scott and Sofia] have broken up for good. They have been off and on for two months. Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.”

The insider went on to say the couple’s age difference might have played a role in the breakup, telling the outlet:

“Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue. He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.”

No matter the reason, however, the source made it clear the Flip It Like Disick star and Lionel Richie‘s daughter won’t be reuniting again, adding:

“Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn’t see them getting back together again in the future.”

Wow, that’s definitely much different from what E!’s last source said!

As we reported, an insider told the outlet that the pair were taking a break from their romance, but noted that they had still been talking and that their relationship status “changes daily.” That source shared:

“Things haven’t been great between them. Scott’s been spending every day with Kourtney and the kids and has been vacationing with her. Things are always tense between Scott and Sofia when he goes away without her.”

We guess Lord Disick’s Idaho vacation with Kourtney Kardashian and their kids was the straw that broke Scofia’s back!

Or is there another reason for these conflicting reports? We mean, E! is the company the Kardashians work for — so they should have sources VERY close to the Kardashians. Could this second source be a Kourt confidant — meaning the Poosh founder doesn’t know that Scott and Sofia are still talking!? Now that would be quite the scandal!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are these two truly finished? Share your thoughts (below).

