Sofia Richie ‘Wasn’t Ready To Be A Stepmom’ To Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids!

Slowly but surely, we’re learning more about Sofia Richie‘s decision-making process in (finally) walking away from long-term BF Scott Disick.

And from the sound of it, Scott’s notorious playboy ways didn’t necessarily factor in as much as you might think!

Instead, it came down to the 22-year-old taking serious stock of Lord Disick’s life and responsibilities — and realizing she wasn’t ready to take them on for herself quite yet. Mature!

Related: Sources Claim Sofia Is ‘Still Healing’ From Scott Disick Split!

According to a source who spoke about the model’s love life with ET, the newly-single girl wasn’t looking for something so serious. And she still isn’t!

So that likely includes her latest fling, Matthew Morton. As you may recall, Lionel Richie‘s daughter was spotted out and about in Malibu with the 27-year-old Cha Cha Matcha co-founder recently. But are the two dating or just… hanging out?

Sounds like the latter. The source here put a damper on any more serious relationship rumors, instead telling the outlet (below):

“Sofia does not have a boyfriend. She’s not going to rush into anything, but Matthew’s a cool guy and they hit it off. She’s not looking for anything serious with anyone, nothing with labels. She’s dating casually and having fun, but that’s it.”

Keeping things very low-key, then, it would appear!

In fact, that desire was apparently at the very center of her split from longtime love Disick, who she’d been with for nearly three years when they called things off over the summer. Even with their tight connection and obvious feelings for each other, the 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star was at a far too different place in life than his now-ex-girlfriend.

The same source explained that to Sofia, the long-term relationship she found herself in “was too serious for her at her age.” Furthermore, the model realized she “wasn’t ready to be a stepmom to his three kids,” and eventually figured out that the relationship wasn’t the right fit for her at this point. Of course, Scott shares 10-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 5-year-old Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

But that life wasn’t meant for Sofia! At least, not yet! The insider notes her final decision was realizing she “wanted to take some time to focus on herself,” and, well, here we are.

Related: Scott Spotted With A New Young Model Who Looks Like Sofia…

Not to go too deep playing couples counselor (LOLz!) but Sofia probably made the right call. Nothing against Lord Disick at all, but he does have major family responsibilities beyond what most of the 22-year-old models he wants to date are ready to take on. And, of course, his increasingly close re-connection with Kourtney leaves one to wonder about reconciliation and all that, too. Just saying!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sofia is totally doing the right thing here, right?? At least as far as recognizing she’s not ready to be a stepmom and all that, ya know?! We’ll just have to see what happens with Morton and/or other future suitors as time goes on…

Sound OFF with your take on all of this down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Scott Disick/Sofia Richie/Instagram]