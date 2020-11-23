Scott Disick Responds After Bizarre Messages To British Reality Star Go Viral

Scott Disick slid into a hot reality star’s DMs, and… it was not what you might think. It certainly wasn’t what Megan Barton Hanson expected!

OK, if you don’t know the name, Megan was a cast member on the fourth series of the hit UK reality show Love Island — the season with Dani Dyer, for all our British readers.

That was way back in 2018, but Scott apparently just got clued in about it — and obsessed by the looks of things. (Which is weird, because it’s 2 years old and not 19.)

Anyway, late last week the KUWTK star quietly messaged the 26-year-old, writing:

“Hey, I recently saw your program Love Island. I had a few questions for you about it. Let me know when you’re around to speak about it.”

If you’re like us, you might assume Lord Disick was about to shoot his shot with this bombshell he saw on TV. Obviously he’s been with Amelia Hamlin lately, but it wouldn’t exactly be shocking if that wasn’t serious enough to the 37-year-old to keep exclusive. It’s clearly what Megan thought, as she responded:

“Hey you… What do you wanna know? x”

Ooh, a flirty little kiss there… However, this was not about flirting. This was about reality TV. LOLz! He wrote:

“I was recently introduced to a beautiful man, named Eyal, when I went to see what he’s done on TV, I was astonished by your behavior.”

He’s referring to Eyal Booker, a castmate with whom Megan hooked up — and ditched.

Scott continued — all in one ranting message, mind you:

“To find you mugging him off and taking full advantage of his unbelievably beautiful sense of humor and vulnerability — I’m extremely disturbed that anyone could be so disrespectful to somebody for no good reason. I would like to know if you’d be willing to write him an apology. The fact you told him he wasn’t funny — when in fact, you are not Jim Carrey is absurd.”

Wow. That is just WILD! We don’t know if Scott was just watching the show and stanning or if he means he literally met Eyal in person and got upset on his behalf, but rehashing old reality TV drama from across the pond — and demanding an apology — is just NOT what we saw coming at all!

Megan didn’t either, as she shared the exchange on her own Instagram, captioning photos of the messages with the words:

“It’s not often I’m left speechless but… sorry? What have I just read? Genuinely a little concerned about Scott though.”

The messages went viral, first among Love Island fans, then to the rest of the Internet.

not sc*tt d*sick messaging megan barton-hanson about her “disgusting behaviour” when he’s a 37-year-old grown man dating 18-year-old girls pic.twitter.com/hdmDGde8uy — holl (@_bloodsimple) November 20, 2020

Why does Eyal have Scott Disick’s phone and why is he still so emotionally hurt that he had to DM Megan Barton Hanson with it in 2020 on gods green earth? pic.twitter.com/Rm9c2hXtB5 — JOE (@NotSoAverageJoe) November 20, 2020

LOLz!

But the funniest reaction was from a TikTok user named Sarel Madzebra who just cracked up over the random exchange, declaring:

“Scott Disick is literally just the gift that keeps on giving.”

In fact, it was so funny, Scott himself shared it on Sunday through his IG Stories! Here’s Sarel’s take:

Sharing that vid is the only public comment Scott has made on the matter, but at least it tells us he’s laughing about it!

For her part, Megan hilariously (kinda) confirmed our guess about her misgivings and subsequent shock by sharing this meme about the situation:

Ha!

Is anyone else surprised Scott — who is actually on a reality show — is judging folks’ behavior based on the edit he saw?? Hmm…

What do YOU think of this new crusade??

