Kim Kardashian Lashes Out At Kanye West Over His Latest Lies!

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are done taking Kanye West’s crusade lying down.

As we previously reported, Pete finally broke his silence on the harassment in a major way. He allegedly publicized texts between himself and Ye, in which he promised he was “done being quiet” and would “stop being nice” if the rapper’s behavior continued. Now, it seems his girlfriend is taking a page out of his book, because on Monday, Kim spoke out as well.

Related: SNL‘s Bowen Yang Explains How The Cast Is Supporting Pete Amid Kanye Drama

The reality star was responding to a new Instagram from the Yeezy founder, which featured a photo of three pins: Kim’s face, Ye’s face, and an alien head. He captioned the pic:

“This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive”

The caption appears to be related to the 44-year-old’s complaints about custody — complaints which his ex wife has clearly had enough of. She commented on the post:

“Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

Damn.

Up to this point, the momma of four has done her best to stay out of the fray. Speaking with Variety about the family’s upcoming Hulu show, The Kardashians, Kim explained why she was so careful speaking about Ye on camera:

“The thing is, I just believe in being positive and speaking highly. I would never say anything negative about the father of my children, and I think we both ultimately want the same goals. I will, as of now, and hopefully always, take the high road.”

She added:

“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

Related: Christina Ricci Calls Kanye’s Behavior Towards Kim ‘Post Separation Abuse’

Understandably, though, the Donda artist’s behavior is testing her patience — so her embargo on handling things privately may have expired. She even hinted as much to Variety:

“[It’s] not that I’m trying to just put out one thing in the world and not share — there are definitely moments where I’ve been tested myself. Things might take a turn, and then they always get back to good. And I would probably share that, but we haven’t gotten to those episodes yet, and I would never say anything without communicating first and having that open dialogue.”

So we may just see her back-and-forth with her ex play out on screen after all. In fact, the new trailer for the series teased some of the darker side of the relationship. In one clip, while seemingly talking about the divorce to sis Kourtney Kardashian, she admitted:

“He told me my career is over.”

Wow. Ruthless.

This situation is escalating fast. We really hope they are able to diffuse it before anyone gets hurt, or before it impacts their children any further. Ye is clearly in a lot of pain, but his actions are getting dangerous and will no doubt negatively affect their kids.

[Image via Hulu/YouTube & Ivan Nikolov/WENN]