Kendall Jenner Spotted Partying In Paris With Kourtney Kardashian's Ex-BF Younes Bendjima!

Well, we didn’t have this connection on our Bingo card in 2022!

Or really at any time, for that matter!

Related: Kendall Posts Nudes — And Gets DRAGGED For Flouting Instagram’s Double Standard!

Kendall Jenner is turning heads and dropping jaws because of who she was just seen partying with in Paris: male model Younes Bendjima! Yes, that’s the same infamous ex of Kendall’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian! And the guy who outed Scott Disick over the Lord’s criticism of Kourtney’s fast-moving relationship with rock star Travis Barker last year!

Singer Mustafa the Poet shared the video that started it all late on Monday, when he posted to Snapchat a clip of the 26-year-old model partying it up at the same table with Younes! Oh, and just to really flex on us, the group also contained Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, as well. That’s fun!

But it’s all about Kenny and Younes being spotted in the same, well, hemisphere that really has us taking notice! Perezcious readers can see screenshots of the Snapchat video posted HERE. And if Younes wasn’t enough, Kourtney’s other (very brief) past relationship popped up, too! Luka Sabbat was also spotted during Kenny’s late-night outing!

Wow!

Of course, Kendall has been dating basketball star Devin Booker since 2020. She’s in Younes’ realm after popping up in the European city for Paris Fashion Week right now.

Amid all this, the 28-year-old Bendjima had very clearly been on the outs with the KarJenner fam after a not-so-good split from Kourtney way back when. Last March, following an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourt opened up on social media about Younes allegedly being “toxic” during their time together. Scott later told Andy Cohen that no one on the show had been a fan of Kourt’s ill-fated romance with the younger male model.

More infamously, late last summer, Bendjima leaked Scott’s private direct messages about Kourtney’s PDA-packed trip to Italy with the Blink-182 drummer. After Scott commented negatively about Kourt being spotted getting hot and heavy with Barker, Younes shared his reply to the Flip It Like Disick alum, writing back and revealing this message (below):

“Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro. … Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

And that set it OFF!

An insider previously told Us Weekly about Scott’s reaction to the testy situation, explaining (below):

“[Scott] was definitely embarrassed by Younes sharing his DM. He didn’t realize when he messaged him that that would happen. He DMed him when he was in a heated moment and was just looking for him to react the same way being that they both dated Kourtney.”

Yeah, and not only did it fracture Scott’s touch-and-go relationship with his ex, but it also contributed to the demise of Disick’s then-active relationship with Amelia Hamlin, too!

Related: Kourtney And Travis Step Out With Coordinated Look For Landon Barker’s Concert!

Truly, Younes’ leak was the direct message heard around the world… Ha!

And now it would appear he’s back! Even if only briefly.

Are you as surprised as we are, Perezcious readers?!?!

Sound OFF with your thoughts on the matter down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Judy Eddy/FayesVision/Sheri Determan/WENN/Avalon]