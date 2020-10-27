Scott Disick Is ‘Especially Upset’ Over KUWTK Coming To An End Next Year

Poor Scott Disick… we really do feel for you with this one, pal!

Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy is perhaps the one star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians who is the most sad to see it go after next year’s 20th season wraps. While the girls and momager Kris Jenner are keen to spin things off into the future, it sure sounds like Lord Disick isn’t quite ready to move on yet!

We’ve heard similar refrains before about Scott’s desire not to end the show, so the angle isn’t entirely new. Still, an insider confirmed the Talentless founder’s disappointment when he learned things were officially official, and KUWTK was coming to an end.

The source said despite Disick’s downtrodden take on it, a natural break popped up after season 20, and so it seemed like the perfect place to do it:

“Scott was especially upset about the show ending. The show ended because their contract was up, so they either needed to re-sign or call it, and it just seemed perfect timing to do it at season 20.”

Totally understandable!

The show offered the fam a SUPER easy payday, though we can certainly understand that long days of filming took their toll — particularly as the entire clan has now started to welcome the next generation of children into the world.

What could be next for Scott and his famous (unofficial) in-laws, then?

As you may recall, a confidant spoke about those options earlier this fall, suggesting at the time that spinoffs could be in the works. Except now it’s more likely the internet will reign supreme for the KarJenner business empire:

“The ladies were done with long hours and think they are famous enough without the show to make all their money online. Right now, they all want a break to consider their options, and that will include spinoff possibilities with [KUWTK executive producer] Ryan Seacrest involved because they’re still incredibly loyal and grateful to him as well as the network. … But it’s very obvious to those around them who are in the know that they can make a ton more for a lot less hassle by pursuing opportunities elsewhere.”

No kidding!

There also may be a social media angle to consider here, too. Kim Kardashian West confirmed recently that she makes more money with a single post on Instagram than she does in a full season of reality TV!

Speaking to host David Letterman for his Netflix show My Guest Needs No Introduction, the SKIMS maven said:

“We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up with the Kardashians and that’s why we continue to share our lives. Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more [money] than we do a whole season.”

Damn!

With financials like that, no wonder the E! series is coming to an end!

What do U make of Scott’s disappointment in ending KUWTK, though, Perezcious readers? He may not quite have the same Instagram pull as Kim or her sisters, but he’s got a huge social media following in his own right. Plus, isn’t he notorious for collecting huge sums of money to appear at night clubs all across the world??

So what gives? Did he love the show that much?! Where do U think his emotions are coming from here?

Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)!

