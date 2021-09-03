How Amelia Hamlin Feels About Scott Disick’s DMs To Younes Bendjima!

Amelia Hamlin has thoughts about Scott Disick’s latest drama with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Younes Bendjima.

As you know, the 38-year-old reality star made headlines earlier this week after Bendjima revealed that Disick sent him a direct message slamming Kourt for publicly making out with her rocker beau during their trip to Italy. Once the drama made the rounds on social media, Travis seemingly responded to the diss from the Talentless founder by sharing a photo of Ray Liotta‘s Goodfellas character, Henry Hill, hysterically laughing. The shade!

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old momma attempted to first rise above the situation by taking to Twitter with a bible verse that reads:

“John 15:7… If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you.”

However, she seemingly decided that wasn’t an adequate enough response to Lord Disick’s trash talking ways. Kourtney later hopped on Instagram Stories with a post that seemingly accused him of “treating” her “badly” while they were an item. The story included an image of a man and woman kissing with the speech bubble, saying:

“Relax…This is going to hurt forever.”

The television personality then wrote over the illustration:

“HOW TO GET OVER SOMEONE who treated you BADLY a @poosh SPECIAL”

And as you could most likely guess, it linked to an article from Poosh which provided tips and tricks on how to get over someone who “treated you like crap.” She really did not hold back there!

But how does Scott’s actual girlfriend feel about this whole ordeal? Amelia, who has been dating the father of three since October 2020, initially reacted to the drama in an IG Story where she asked followers to be “nicer to each other,” adding:

“We’re all trying our best.”

Now, a source has confessed to Entertainment Tonight that the 20-year-old model was (unsurprisingly) not thrilled about the text exchange between Scott and Younes. In fact, Hamlin was downright “annoyed” by it all — and honestly, we don’t blame her! No one wants to see their boyfriend still hung up on an ex. However, the insider explained that despite being irritated by the situation, it wasn’t enough for her to dump Disick at the moment:

“Amelia was definitely annoyed by Scott [allegedly] DMing Younes about Kourtney, but she’s not going to do anything about it, and they’re still together. They are spending Labor Day in New York and planning to go to The Hamptons and then be in NYC for Fashion Week.”

Honestly, she deserves someone who isn’t still pining over his ex-girlfriend! The source then added:

“Scott is trying to move on from the whole situation, but is a little embarrassed that he reached out to Younes and that he posted their exchange.”

As he should be! We have no doubt that Lisa Rinna (and eventually Kourtney when she reportedly confronts him) will rake him over the coals for his jealously. In the meantime, though, do you think Amelia and Scott will eventually break up after these shenanigans? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Amelia Hamlin/Instagram, E! Entertainment/YouTube]