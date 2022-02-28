Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Step Out In Coordinated Look For Rocker Son's Sunset Strip Show!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying some late nights out together!

The 42-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer stepped out twice over the weekend for live music events in El Lay!

And the second time was especially notable, because they did so to support the tattooed rocker’s 18-year-old son Landon Barker at his own show on the Sunset Strip! Truly a proud poppa watching his son follow in his footsteps!

According to media reports, the reality TV star-slash-Poosh founder showed up at the Roxy Theatre alongside Travis to check out Landon doing his thing on stage late on Saturday night.

The cutest and most heartwarming part of it all (from our perspective, at least) was that Kravis rocked a theme with their outfits! Kourt came out in a sexy red bustier underneath a darker red bomber jacket. The reality TV star rocked several crosses around her neck, too, and paired it with camo pants and simple heels. Ever eager to match his better half, Travis showed out in his own red look — a satin jacket — with a simple gray jumpsuit underneath.

Seeing red!

What a nice complement to each other’s looks! And we loved it!

The whole blended family crew showed out to support Landon, BTW. Travis’ 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker posted several clips of the show itself to her Instagram Stories throughout Saturday night. Kourtney’s oldest kids, 12-year-old Mason and 9-year-old Penelope, were also in attendance at the fun concert. Which means they were probably pretty late on their bedtime and all! LOLz!

Kravis was pretty busy with everything throughout the weekend, too. As a matter of fact, Saturday’s show of support for Landon marked the couple’s second live music event in two days!

On Friday night, the pair stepped out for Avril Lavigne‘s show — also at the Roxy — and enjoyed their evening alongside fellow cool couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. The foursome were there to celebrate and listen in on the release of Lavigne’s new album Love Sux, and even better, it wasn’t just a show to watch and not participate! Both Travis and MGK got up on stage during Friday night’s affair and performed alongside Avril, too. So cool!

Sounds like Kourtney and Travis truly made the most of their weekend together!

