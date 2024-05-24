Sean Kingston Arrested On Fraud Charges Right After His Mom -- UPDATE

UPDATE 5/24/24 10:25 A.M. PST: Sean Kingston has now been arrested! On Thursday, the musician was taken into custody in California, where he was for a performance. This comes hours after a raid at the Florida home he was renting, where his mother was also arrested.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office told People:

“This evening, police in Fort Irwin, Calif., arrested Kisean Anderson, aka Sean Kingston without incident on a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant for numerous fraud and theft charges. According to investigators, he will be booked into jail in San Bernardino, Calif.”

Ahead of the arrest, Sean had taken to his Instagram Story to react to the news of a raid at his home, saying:

“People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”

The raid was reportedly triggered by a lawsuit by Ver Ver Entertainment. The company claimed he had not paid for certain items and lied about having a “current and ongoing working relationship” with Justin Bieber. Kingston had allegedly promised to make promo videos with JB to reduce his payments for the items, a complaint obtained by the outlet noted.

So far, there appears to be no word yet from the artist or his team following his shock arrest.

Yikes! Police just busted down Sean Kingston’s door — and arrested HIS MOM!

The Beautiful Girls singer’s Florida mansion was the location of an alarming police raid on Thursday morning following an investigation that began in Dania Beach, according to multiple news outlets. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office noted that multiple arrest warrants were served at the Southwest Ranches residence, and NBC6 reported that the famous singer’s 61-year-old mother Janice Turner was taken into custody at the scene! Page Six later reported that she was arrested on “numerous fraud and theft charges.”

The PD’s public information officer noted that the “investigation is active and ongoing.” However, it’s not clear if any of the arrest warrants were for the Jamaican singer, who did not appear to be home at the time. The 34-year-old, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, posted on his Instagram on Wednesday that he was heading to Las Vegas after performing a show in Los Angeles.

However, Sean is currently in the midst of a battle with Ver Ver Entertainment — who is seeking payment for the installation of a 232-inch flatscreen TV. And attorney Dennis Card didn’t have anything positive to say about the Fire Burning singer! He accused Sean of having a “sales pitch that he goes through to defraud people” in a statement to Local 10 News on Thursday. He dished:

“He induces them into giving him really expensive things. We know that our property is inside this house right here, so as soon as the raid takes place, we are going to have a crew of people in there to reassemble it and take it back to its rightful owner.”

The lawyer also noted via NBC 6 South Florida:

“He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he’s a showman. My client has a $150,000 television sound system that’s in there, there’s also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there’s an $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized, systematic fraud.”

