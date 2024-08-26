Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Stars Reveal Jaw-Dropping Amount They Make On TikTok -- Even After That 'Soft Swinging' Scandal! Diddy Finally Responds To Music Producer's Jaw-Dropping Harassment & Assault Lawsuit -- And He's Clapping Back HARD! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Haven't Had ANY Movement On $68 Million Mansion Sale Amid Divorce -- Why That's A Huge Problem! Blake Lively Fears This Is ‘The End Of Her Career’ After Intense Backlash Amid It Ends With Us Drama! Tom Cruise Paying For Suri's EXPENSIVE College Tuition Despite Estrangement! Jennifer Lopez Just Filed This SUPER Personal Request With The Court Amid Ben Affleck Divorce! Fan Performed On Stage With Macklemore... And You’ll Literally NEVER Guess What Happened Next! Brandi Glanville Says Bravo & Andy Cohen ‘Ruined’ Her Life After RHUGT Co-Star Caroline Manzo’s Sexual Assault Claims! It Ends With Us Sequel Seen As IMPOSSIBLE Because Of Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's Feud -- Here's Why! ANOTHER Royal Rift?! Prince William & Queen Camilla Have Issues -- Like Her Being A 'Snob' To Catherine! Jennifer Lopez's Divorce Filing Is Actually Unusual For A Celebrity! Here's Why! Travis Kelce Lands His First Leading Film Role AND A Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo! All The Deets!

Reality TV

Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Stars Reveal Jaw-Dropping Amount They Make On TikTok -- Even After That 'Soft Swinging' Scandal!

Mormon Wives Stars Reveal Jaw-Dropping Amount They Made On TikTok!

It pays to be close to controversy!

Two stars of the upcoming Hulu reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — the show that will follow the Mormon mom TikTok stars who were exposed for “soft swinging” with each other’s husbands — are opening up about their income, and it’s nuts! Speaking to E! News on Sunday, Whitney Leavitt revealed:

“It’s hard because each year is different. You could get a really big brand deal like, ‘Hey, we want to have like a six-month contract with you,’ and then next year you don’t get it at all. It varies drastically.”

She said one of her biggest deals was to promote a sex toy on her social media account for $20,000 — but that’s chump change compared to what she made on another super secret deal.

Related: Farrah Abraham Bought 15-Year-Old Daughter Sophia Her DANGEROUS First Car 

Her pal Mayci Neeley dished:

“We both have gotten one — we can’t say what it was — but we’ve gotten a deal that was $75,000 one year.”

Whoa!

Whitney, who has over 2 million TikTok followers, added that brand deals all depend on each Mormon #MomTok star’s brand, sharing:

“It will vary for people depending on what your specialty is, like fitness and health or beauty. Toys or mommy products for your children.”

Her co-star, with over 1 million followers, agreed. She noted that “each industry varies. Some pay more than the others.”

When asked if their connection to the Mormon community’s swinging sex scandal impacted their finances, the influencers insisted it only helped them. Whitney exclaimed:

“Oh no! If anything it just gave us more publicity to be honest with you.”

Everybody loves a scandal!! Meanwhile, Mayci had a slightly different take, pointing out:

“It’s kind of a mix though. I threw an event for my business launch that I did on the show and I had a couple of vendors that almost pulled out because they’re like, ‘Wait, are you in that swinging stuff?’ So, I think reputation-wise it took a little bit of a hit, but income-wise I don’t think it really affected us too much.”

Both of them have denied taking part in the Mormon swinging groups, so that helps. Whitney said:

“I think if we were involved specifically, Mayci and I, it would have been different. We weren’t, so we just took the clout from it.”

As Perezcious readers know, a bunch of Mormon moms went viral online when member Taylor Frankie Paul revealed all the sexual experimentation that was going down behind closed doors in the friend group — leading to tons of broken marriages!

Apparently, a bunch of people started doing what they called “soft swinging,” where they’d make out with other people while their partners watched. Sex was off-limits… until it wasn’t, and then all hell broke loose! The scandal quickly blew up online, leading to the upcoming Hulu series. There, the controversy will not only play out on screen, but the ladies will also be seen trying to convince their husbands to leave behind the outdated ways of life they were raised on within the religion. It looks juicy, y’all!

If this show takes off in the way that it seems like, these girls will just be making even MORE money per brand deal!

Reactions? Can you believe how much money they make? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Mayci Neeley/Whitney Leavitt/Instagram & Hulu/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 26, 2024 15:02pm PDT

Share This