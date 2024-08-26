Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Stars Reveal Jaw-Dropping Amount They Make On TikTok -- Even After That 'Soft Swinging' Scandal!

It pays to be close to controversy!

Two stars of the upcoming Hulu reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — the show that will follow the Mormon mom TikTok stars who were exposed for “soft swinging” with each other’s husbands — are opening up about their income, and it’s nuts! Speaking to E! News on Sunday, Whitney Leavitt revealed:

“It’s hard because each year is different. You could get a really big brand deal like, ‘Hey, we want to have like a six-month contract with you,’ and then next year you don’t get it at all. It varies drastically.”

She said one of her biggest deals was to promote a sex toy on her social media account for $20,000 — but that’s chump change compared to what she made on another super secret deal.

Her pal Mayci Neeley dished:

“We both have gotten one — we can’t say what it was — but we’ve gotten a deal that was $75,000 one year.”

Whoa!

Whitney, who has over 2 million TikTok followers, added that brand deals all depend on each Mormon #MomTok star’s brand, sharing:

“It will vary for people depending on what your specialty is, like fitness and health or beauty. Toys or mommy products for your children.”

Her co-star, with over 1 million followers, agreed. She noted that “each industry varies. Some pay more than the others.”

When asked if their connection to the Mormon community’s swinging sex scandal impacted their finances, the influencers insisted it only helped them. Whitney exclaimed:

“Oh no! If anything it just gave us more publicity to be honest with you.”

Everybody loves a scandal!! Meanwhile, Mayci had a slightly different take, pointing out:

“It’s kind of a mix though. I threw an event for my business launch that I did on the show and I had a couple of vendors that almost pulled out because they’re like, ‘Wait, are you in that swinging stuff?’ So, I think reputation-wise it took a little bit of a hit, but income-wise I don’t think it really affected us too much.”

Both of them have denied taking part in the Mormon swinging groups, so that helps. Whitney said:

“I think if we were involved specifically, Mayci and I, it would have been different. We weren’t, so we just took the clout from it.”

As Perezcious readers know, a bunch of Mormon moms went viral online when member Taylor Frankie Paul revealed all the sexual experimentation that was going down behind closed doors in the friend group — leading to tons of broken marriages!

Apparently, a bunch of people started doing what they called “soft swinging,” where they’d make out with other people while their partners watched. Sex was off-limits… until it wasn’t, and then all hell broke loose! The scandal quickly blew up online, leading to the upcoming Hulu series. There, the controversy will not only play out on screen, but the ladies will also be seen trying to convince their husbands to leave behind the outdated ways of life they were raised on within the religion. It looks juicy, y’all!

If this show takes off in the way that it seems like, these girls will just be making even MORE money per brand deal!

Reactions? Can you believe how much money they make? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Mayci Neeley/Whitney Leavitt/Instagram & Hulu/YouTube]