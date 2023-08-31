Oops! Selena Gomez Accused Of Scabbing After Breaking SAG-AFTRA Strike Rules!

Whoops!

Selena Gomez got in a little bit of trouble this week for some accidental scabbing. The Rare singer posted a promo for her hit Hulu show Only Murders In The Building on Tuesday, something she does all the time, probably without even thinking about it.

The post was just a video from set. So what’s the big deal? Well, she’s not allowed to do any promo right now. She’s on strike! She may not be out there on the lines, but her fellow actors are! It’s been 47 days since SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA in striking against the studio group AMPTP — which, yes, includes Hulu parent company Disney.

Multiple commenters called out Selly for her violation of the rules, and it seems like she — or her team — got the message. The post was taken down after being up about 15 hours. This probably doesn’t seem like a big deal, but it kind of is. In the time the post was live it got over 1.1 million likes and who knows how many views. Such is the power of Selena’s IG. Better advertising than a lot of other channels.

SAG’s rules prohibit members from promoting work for the studios in TV and print interviews — but also on podcasts and social media. Unlike AMPTP they’ve updated their contracts to world of 2023.

While Selena didn’t specifically say “Go watch my show,” she did tag the Only Murders account, so… Yeah, pretty clearly a promo.

But hopefully it was just a mistake — maybe she just legitimately wanted to talk about her show and wasn’t thinking. But like we said, the post got pulled after less than a day, so it’s all good now. We hope.

