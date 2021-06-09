Queen Elizabeth Met Baby Lilibet On A Video Call Days After Her Birth -- And Prince Charles Weighs In!

Sounds like Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is already meeting some VERY important people!

Not long after the sweet baby girl was born to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (on June 4, hellooooo Gemini), she apparently had an audience with none other than Queen Elizabeth — her namesake — via video call!

According to People, a source confirms that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were keen to have their very young daughter meet her gran virtually and share the good news of her healthy birth with the matriarch of the royal family. The insider reported that the young parents now-times-two were “very excited and couldn’t wait to share that their daughter arrived” as soon as they returned home from the hospital to their estate in Montecito, California.

Awww!

The couple had already shared the baby’s name with Queen Elizabeth ahead of her birth — using Elizabeth’s childhood nickname as inspiration for naming their daughter. And of course, Harry’s late mother Princess Diana is well represented and honored by the girl’s middle name, as well. Loving it!

It couldn’t have been easy for Harry to have to share news of his daughter’s birth virtually from so many thousands of miles away, though. As royal historian Robert Lacey has explained, the 36-year-old and his grandmother got very close in the years since Princess Diana’s sudden and shocking death back in 1997.

Lacey notes (below):

“[Queen Elizabeth] was a sort of stepmother for both Harry and William. We have all focused on her coaching of William as the future King, but we are realizing now the importance of the emotional bonds that she’s been able to establish with Harry and their ability to talk to each other directly. That affection remains.”

Wow! So that must have been one emotional, meaningful video call.

Our hearts!

BTW, Prince Charles is also weighing in on the birth of his new granddaughter, calling Lilibet Diana’s arrival “such happy news” even despite all the rumored royal rumblings behind the scenes between him and his son.

Speaking about Lili publicly for the first time while on a tour of the BMW Mini factory in Oxford, UK, Charles managed to link his granddaughter’s birth into his speech topic of the day! The royal heir said (below):

“The development of technology like electric vehicles … is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time. Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area — especially around sustainable battery technology — in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren.”

OK!

Well, that’s something, we suppose. Maybe Harry was right after all… just saying!

What do U make of this royal baby news, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about everything with your opinion down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Danny Martindale/WENN/Avalon]