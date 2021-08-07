Prince William & Kate Middleton Share Adorable New Photo Of Princess Charlotte Holding A Butterfly -- AWW!

Princess Charlotte is showing her love for nature!

On Saturday, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their Instagram account to share a new picture of their 6-year-old daughter adorably holding a butterfly while looking down in complete wonder. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted the sweet image — along with two other shots of Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies — in support of the Big Butterfly Count:

“We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK.”

Related: Shade Or No Shade?? Meghan Markle Accused Of ‘Mocking’ Queen Elizabeth In Viral B-Day Video!

According to Entertainment Tonight, the movement aims to determine the health of the environment by asking people to count the number of butterflies they see. The couple continued:

“@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully you can beat last year’s total, @savebutterflies.”

Take a look at the new snapshot (below):

AWWW!!!

While many loved seeing Charlotte with the insect, others couldn’t help but notice how she’s started to resemble some of her royal relatives. One person commented:

“She looks like queen Elizabeth.”

Another wrote:

“The mini edition of Kate…. charlotte is so pretty.”

Meanwhile, a third social media user thought:

“Charlotte looks so beautiful. She is the female version of William. Daddy must be very proud of his little girl.”

Seems like we have a debate going on in the comments! Reactions to the new pic shared by Will and Kate? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Royal Family/Instagram, John Rainford/WENN]