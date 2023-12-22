Selena Gomez Talks 'Being Attracted To The Right Kind Of People' Amid Benny Blanco Romance!

Selena Gomez has certain qualities she looks for in her boyfriends! Listen up, Benny Blanco!

In an interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica published on Thursday, the 41-year-old actress opened up about what she looks for in a partner. And at the top of her list? She shared with the outlet that what matters most to her is finding someone with the ability to have both self-respect and hold space for other people’s feelings! Selena explained:

“Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it’s a bit of both. It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”

It is possibly safe to say she already found her guy! Although the interview dropped this week, the outlet noted the Only Murders In The Building star confirmed her romance with Benny as it was being written. And considering they’ve secretly been together for six months, there is a good chance he long-ago ticked off all of those boxes on her romance checklist! Selly even called him “the best thing that ever happened to me” when their relationship public went public! Awww!!

Soon after, she shared a picture of herself wearing a diamond ring with the letter “B” on it. And the sparkler was on THAT finger, thus sparking engagement rumors. So Selena potentially found the “right kind” of person right now!! Whether or not this relationship will go the distance, we’ll see! But right now, she seems to be very happy with her guy. Check out her cover shot for Vogue México (below):

