Pete Davidson Has 'Special Surprise' Planned For Girlfriend Madelyn Cline's Birthday!

Pete Davidson is treating Madelyn Cline like a princess for her birthday!

If you were wondering, yes, the two are still together! And it sounds like he’s got a bad case of the love bug!

This week, an insider told Us Weekly that for the Outer Banks star’s 26th birthday on Thursday — and the holidays that follow — he’s got something “special” up his sleeve:

“Pete and Madelyn’s romance is still going strong. Pete has some special surprises in store for her birthday and for Christmas. He truly cares about her and wants to show her how much she means to him.”

“Special surprises”? Could that possibly mean… a proposal?? We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but this is Pete we’re talking about here. If we know nothing else about the man, we know he falls hard and fast. Plus, it’s apparently going really well!

It’s been a while since he and Madelyn have made any appearances together. They were last seen getting cozy at a Saturday Night Live after party after the Bupkis star hosted in October. But it sounds like that’s part of what’s been working for them — at least in his family’s eyes! The insider dished:

“Pete’s mom and sister completely support this relationship. His sister, Casey, adores Madelyn and is closer to her than she’s been to some of his other exes he’s dated in the past. They appreciate that she doesn’t feel the need to put their relationship on full display for the world. It makes them feel like the feelings they have for each other are genuine, which they really respect.”

No shade, Kim Kardashian! LOLz! But, like, ANYONE who associates with her is bound to make headlines. Not totally her fault, right?

Anyways, we’re very happy for these two! Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!

