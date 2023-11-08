Selma Blair Opens Up About Good Friend Matthew Perry: 'His Comedy Was Therapy'

Selma Blair will never forget the gift Matthew Perry gave to the world.

While chatting with Extra at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday night, the Cruel Intentions alum opened up about what it’s been like to grieve the loss of her friend, who died on October 28. She shared:

“I know Matthew really, really loved touching people and his comedy was therapy.”

Selma went on to credit Matthew’s role as Chandler Bing on Friends for cementing his place in people’s hearts, adding:

“[Friends] was beloved because we could get into shows like that on primetime and so many people could create a family with these characters. And I love that it affects everyone.”

Now, of course, she and all his beloved fans are left grieving the untimely death of the 54-year-old — but the Legally Blonde alum thinks this is an important season of life, noting:

“It’s good to grieve. We realize how precious things are when we have the dark seasons. And so I gladly hold this dark season for Matthew, who meant so much to me.”

Aw. Such a profound way to think of the mourning process.

On the day of the 17 Again star’s shocking death (in which he was found dead in his hot tub), the 51-year-old also took to Instagram to share a selfie with her friend, remarking:

“My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Matthew meant the world to everyone in his inner circle, and so many people have had such kind things to say about him after his death. We are wishing all of them lots of love as they get through this “dark season” without him. Hear more from Selma, including a positive update on her health amid her remission from MS (below).

