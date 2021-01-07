Alexis Ohanian Calls Out 'Racist/Sexist Clown' After Rude Comments About Serena Williams' Weight

We love to see it!

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian won’t let anyone off the hook for speaking negatively about his tennis pro wife. On Monday, he took to Twitter with a snarky New Year’s resolution, writing:

“2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family.”

That clown? None other than Madrid Open owner Ion Tiriac, who said on a Romanian series Network Of Idols:

“Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire. At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago.”

Ummm, excuse me?? Have you seen Serena? She’s a beast on an off the courts, and no amount of body shamming is going to make us think otherwise. Same for her supportive husband, as he addressed the issue more head on when Jose Morgado, a famous tennis commentator, shared the article, captioning the retweet:

“Safe to say Serena will never play Madrid again…”

The 37-year-old entrepreneur was ready with:

“Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Tiriac thinks.”

LOLz. We mean, he’s not wrong…

Frustratingly, this isn’t the first time the 39-year-old, who holds an impressive number of Grand Slam singles titles, has faced degrading comments from the former tennis player himself. In 2018, the businessman said:

“With all due respect, 36 years old and 90 kilograms…I would like to see something else, I would like to see a player like Steffi Graf.”

To which the athlete told the New York Times in response:

“I always say people are entitled to their opinion. Clearly there’s more to women’s tennis than me. There’s a lot more, but I’ll have words with him, believe me, I’ll have words with him. It’s an ignorant comment, and it’s a sexist comment, and maybe he’s an ignorant man.”

Call him out, girl!! Sadly, even if she did “have words with him,” it seems the message just wasn’t strong enough — or he was too arrogant to care.

More recently, Williams has continued to stand for body positivity as she exchanged compliments with Kelly Clarkson over the singer’s great example for viewers on The Kelly Clarkson Show, saying:

“I love that you’ve always [stood for body positivity]. It’s so cool. One time, I think you went off on somebody. I was like, ‘Oh!’ I loved you for it.”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Is it okay for Mr. Tiriac to be spewing hateful comments (even if he thinks he’s making a statement on the sport’s future)? Or are his intentions totally off-base here? Let us know your opinions in the comments (below)!

