Serena Williams’ Daughter Borrows Her Mom's Iconic Look & It’s THE Most Adorable Thing Ever!

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. just twinned with her momma Serena Williams!

On Wednesday, Alexis Ohanian posted a series of photos on Instagram of the 3-year-old wearing a black, red, and pink catsuit — AKA the same one-legged outfit the tennis star wore in the Australian Open in February.

Ch-ch-check out the adorable snapshot (below):

STOP IT! We cannot handle this level of cuteness! You can see some great pics of momma in that exact same outfit HERE!

Obviously, the picture was flooded with comments from fans who couldn’t help but notice how Olympia is becoming her mom’s mini-me right before our eyes:

“Perfect for sure. Like mommy like daughter.” “It’s the matching outfit for me!” “Look at this little outfit!! Adorable!! Watch out world!!” “What a beautiful future tennis champion!! She’s adorable like her mommy”

And while the tiny tot’s solo pics made our hearts melt, it appears Serena was a little salty she wasn’t able to hop into the shot with her matching outfit, too. The champion teased:

“Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side [sic] in my same outfit. Oophhh I guess I’ll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight. And you wake up wondering why you have no battery. LOL.”

As they say, better late than never! To be honest, we would all still love a matching outfit from the mommy-daughter duo! Reactions to Olympia’s twin moment with Serena? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Serena Williams/Instagram]