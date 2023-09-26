Shakira Officially Charged In SECOND Tax Fraud Case!

We wondered if this might happen, and now, here it is…

Back in July, we reported how Spanish authorities were looking into Shakira‘s 2018 taxes and considering whether to charge her with fraud. And now, in a statement released to the Associated Press on Tuesday, a Spanish court has confirmed they are indeed charging the Colombian-born singer with tax fraud. Yes, AGAIN.

Per the AP, prosecutors in the municipality of Esplugues de Llobregat outside Barcelona have filed a second case against the Hips Don’t Lie singer. The government is accusing the 46-year-old star of failing to pay roughly 6.7 million euros (a little over $7 million USD) in taxes in 2018. They claim she used “an offshore company located in a tax haven” in the Bahamas to hide the money, per their release.

The news outlet’s report notes Shakira was informed of these new charges at her current home in Miami. Per People, Gerard Piqué‘s ex has not commented publicly on the new charges yet. Back in July, when this investigation was first revealed, Shakira’s reps told People that she “always acted in accordance with the law.” Clearly, prosecutors in Spain don’t think that’s true. And so she’ll go through the legal process again…

Of course, this comes on the heels of Shakira’s first set of tax troubles. The pop star is already fighting allegations from Spanish prosecutors that she didn’t pay nearly $14 million in taxes from 2012 through 2014. Last July, she rejected an offer to settle that case, and soon, she will stand trial on the matter. If found guilty in that tax case, per Reuters, Shakira could face up to eight years in prison (!!!) along with hefty fines.

Shakira seems to have made her feelings about these tax issues known in song form. Back in January, she dropped the instantly iconic BZRP Music Sessions #53, in which — among many other complaints about her ex — she seemingly blamed Pique for the tax issues, too! She sang that the footballer left her with “my mother-in-law as my neighbor, the press at my door, and debt with the government.” Hmm. Does she still feel it was his fault?

She could use someone to blame now she’s got this second charge to worry about! It’s not much of a legal defense, but it works great in the court of public opinion if she has some more deets to spill!

