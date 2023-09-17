Tiffany Haddish Fires Back At Critics Accusing Her Of ‘Harassing’ Shakira At VMAs!

Tiffany Haddish doesn’t care what anyone says about her behavior at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards!

In case you missed it, the 43-year-old comedian went viral for how she interacted with the other celebrities at the award show on Tuesday night – especially with Shakira. A video has been circulating on the internet in which Tiffany repeatedly shouted “Shakira, Shakira!” like Wyclef Jean did in their 2005 track Hips Don’t Lie while the songstress was walking through a room and taking pictures with fans.

Related: Did Taylor Swift Lose A $12K Ring At The VMAs?!



Another incident saw the Girls Trip actress photobombed Shakira as she attempted to pose for photographers while holding her Video Vanguard Award and another Moonman for Best Collaboration for TQG with Karol G. During the night, she also snuck into another picture Shakira was taking with Karol. See (below):

Tiffany Haddish following Shakira and photobombing her at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/XzzAgpO6Na — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 14, 2023

Tiffany is a mega fan of Shakira! However, her behavior at the VMAs seems to have rubbed people the wrong way. Throughout the week, fans have been blasting Tiffany and some have even gone as far as to accuse her of “harassing” Shakira at the VMAs. But she is brushing off the criticism! In fact, she appreciates all of the attention she’s received over the past week. Tiffany first responded to the Pop Crave post on X (Twitter), writing:

“This soooooo interesting to me. If you feel like I did to much All of y’all better be buying @shakira new album! This experience has Aloud me to realize how truly popular I am. I appreciate all of your opinions… Thank You Shana Tova”

She then added in a follow-up post:

“When people make videos about me or talk about me Good or bad. I just think Thank you all for making me more famous and relevant. I see it’s driving the enemy crazy cause they really want to be where I am, It will never happen.”

Clearly, Tiffany is not letting the haters get to her! Reactions? Do you think Tiffany was being excessive at the VMAs? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]