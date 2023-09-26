Taylor Swift 'Smitten' & 'Getting Closer' With Travis Kelce 'Every Day'! BUT...

Taylor Swift is SUPER into Travis Kelce! But will it last??

After the superstar’s appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on her new man, sources have come forward to US Weekly to spill some tea on the nature of their relationship. And so far… it’s looking really good! So far…

On Tuesday, an insider said the pair, who supposedly met through a mutual friend, have been on “a few dates”:

“They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him.”

But don’t hold your breath, shippers! They added:

“It is not serious, and Taylor is having fun right now.”

In fact, according to the source, Tay Tay is “working hard right now and not looking for anything serious” due to her ongoing The Eras Tour and super tight schedule. But all relationships have to start somewhere! So don’t go jumping ship just yet:

“… Anything is possible. They’re getting closer and closer every day. [They’re] enjoying each other’s company and getting to know each other.”

LOVE it!

So far, things sound like they’re headed in a positive direction, but both T-Swizzle and the football tight end have their own lives — and he has his own (super NSFW) dealbreakers so who knows if the relationship will even survive the week?!

Do U think Taylor and Travis have what it takes to go the distance? Or is this just going to be some temporary fun? Drop your thoughts in the comments (below)!

