T.J. Holmes' Ex Marilee Fiebig Returns To Instagram Amid Cheating Scandal -- With Post About Their Daughter!

T.J. Holmes’ ex-wife has returned to Instagram for the first time since the cheating scandal erupted!

As you know, pics and video of the 45-year-old journalist and his Good Morning America co-host Amy Robach showing some PDA surfaced in November. Considering the pair were married to other people, it was pretty scandalous. When the affair news broke, the anchors were soon pulled from GMA3 while the network investigated to see if their relationship violated any company policies. However, that hasn’t stopped Amy and T.J. from going full-steam ahead with their romance! They even went on a vacation to Miami when he officially filed for divorce — and put on an even more heated display!

Meanwhile, his wife Marilee Fiebig has been laying low and staying away from social media. In fact, she last posted on Instagram on November 25, just days before the images of T.J. and Amy dropped, and she made her account private. But a couple of weeks later, she made her account public again. Now, it looks like she’s ready to get back to posting on the ‘gram!

Her first post since the cheating news? A sweet message dedicated to her and T.J.’s daughter, Sabine Holmes! Alongside two pictures, Marilee took a moment on the social media platform to wish the former couple’s child a happy birthday, writing:

“And then she’s 10! Happiest birthday to this wonderful human of mine, who pours so much goodness into the world. Knowing Sabine is in itself a blessing, so the privilege of raising and loving her feels like the gift of my lifetime.”

The attorney went on to thank those who’ve made Sabine’s birthday celebration special, saying:

“Sending so much love and thanks into the universe to my incredible family, who started the birthday week with a NYE surprise celebration, and to friends near and far, who have showered my baby with all the birthday love. I only hope that double digits doesn’t mean that she will no longer reach to hold my hand or ask for a goodnight hug. My heart couldn’t take it.”

Of course, Marilee doesn’t mention T.J. in the post — but she (understandably) doesn’t seem to be in a good place with the GMA host while they go through their divorce. The momma broke her silence on the breakup and affair, saying in a statement through her attorney Stephanie Lehman:

“​​During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her nine-year-old daughter. To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

We definitely wish Marilee all the best this year! And hopefully, Sabine was able to enjoy her birthday, even though she’s had to deal with the messy situation T.J. has put her and her mom through!

