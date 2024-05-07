Shakira Is More Beautiful Than A Rose At The 2024 Met Gala!

Shakira is on the Met Gala red carpet!

The Colombian singer has touched down on the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art steps in New York, and she’s reminding everyone why roses are THE flowers! The Hips Don’t Lie singer is working a custom red Carolina Herrera gown that makes her look like a beautiful rose sprouting from the same garden Lana Del Rey emerged from. See (below):

Those puffy petal sleeves and her lengthy train are WORKING!

Shakira looks amazing no matter what she wears, but red truly is her color!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]