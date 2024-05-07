Cardi B Is An Evil Disney Queen -- Covering The ENTIRE Met Gala Red Carpet!

Cardi B is the evil queen of the Met Gala!

We can’t say we understand all the goth looks on this year’s red carpet. But this one we think might be inspired by the “Sleeping Beauties” part of the theme. Because just as Maleficent in Disney‘s Sleeping Beauty transformed into a giant dragon, Cardi has also grown immense — covering the entire Met carpet once her jet black, tulle Giambattista Valli gown was fully unfolded!

See the magical transformation (below)!

Ladies and gentlemen, Cardi B is at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/IGHn9Wnslw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 7, 2024

We mean… there’s a resemblance, right?

The green nails and makeup? The emerald and diamond jewelry? Plus, it’s a literal show-stopper — as no one can even get by!

Cardi B is taking over on the #MetGala steps. pic.twitter.com/lJg5a3z5fl — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 7, 2024

Gotta respect it. No one badder than Maleficent!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]