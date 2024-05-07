Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Cardi B

Cardi B Is An Evil Disney Queen -- Covering The ENTIRE Met Gala Red Carpet!

Cardi B Met Gala Red Carpet 2024

Cardi B is the evil queen of the Met Gala!

We can’t say we understand all the goth looks on this year’s red carpet. But this one we think might be inspired by the “Sleeping Beauties” part of the theme. Because just as Maleficent in Disney‘s Sleeping Beauty transformed into a giant dragon, Cardi has also grown immense — covering the entire Met carpet once her jet black, tulle Giambattista Valli gown was fully unfolded!

Related: Kendall Jenner Makes History At The 2024 Met Gala!

See the magical transformation (below)!

We mean… there’s a resemblance, right?

Sleeping Beauty Disney GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Dragon GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The green nails and makeup? The emerald and diamond jewelry? Plus, it’s a literal show-stopper — as no one can even get by!

Gotta respect it. No one badder than Maleficent!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 06, 2024 18:04pm PDT

Share This