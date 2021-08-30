Shakira Shares Super Rare Photo Of Her Sons During A Sweet Summer Outing!!

Summer may be winding down, but there’s still plenty of time for family bonding!

Just ask Shakira: over the weekend, the mother of two shared some quality time with her boys Milan (8) and Sasha (6), whom she shares with partner Gerard Piqué . The singer generally keeps her kids pretty private on social media, but she documented the outing with a rare snap of herself and the siblings — and the pic is adorable.

Alongside the picture, in which she has her arms wrapped around the wetsuit-wearing boys, she wrote:

“Guess who I brought to the @wavegarden_official!”

In a follow up of herself with her older son in the pool, she added:

“Milan is starting to really enjoy this!”

The boys seem to have recently taken up surfing as a hobby, as back in June the Grammy winner shared a pic with Sasha and two Spanish surf champions. Translated, the caption read:

“Sasha and his friends and teachers, Kai and Hans, after his first surf lesson!”

Unsurprisingly, the duo got it from their momma, who frequently posts herself hitting the (artificial) waves. She even featured herself surfing in her latest music vid for Don’t Wait Up.

Add it to the list — Shakira’s a singer, dancer, surfer, AND skater. And don’t forget that Ancient Philosophy course she completed during quarantine. That’s a super mom if we’ve ever heard of one! So sweet to see her sharing one of her many talents with her kids!

