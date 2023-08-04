Shanna Moakler Reveals Body Insecurity That Affected Her Bedroom Life For Nearly 20 Years!

Shanna Moakler is getting real about an insecurity she’s had about her body for nearly two decades.

Speaking with Page Six on Wednesday, the 48-year-old former pageant queen shared she discovered she had an “inverted nipple” after having her second child Landon Barker, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker. When she realized how much her breasts had changed, she quickly became very insecure about them. In fact, Shanna had such low self-esteem that it impacted her sex life for 19 years! She said:

“I noticed after I had my second pregnancy. Everything was different before I had [son] Landon [in 2003] – that kind of changed things. That’s kind of poignant because I don’t think a lot of women know or realize there are a lot of options that they can do for it. But for me, it’s something I always wanted to do, it’s not something you’re really dealing with from day-to-day.”

And after feeling “insecure” about her nipple for so long, the former reality star had enough! She finally decided to turn to surgery to fix it, explaining:

“It’s a band-aid procedure, but it definitely affected my self-esteem, and [is] definitely something that I was insecure about — especially when you’re intimate with your boyfriend. So I was always insecure about it, and wanted to do something because it’s in your face all the time.”

As long as she’s happy and OK post-surgery, that is what matters the most! Shanna revealed to the outlet she turned to Dr. Justin Perez to complete the 30-minute procedure, noting she “put her trust” into him:

“I’m really thrilled that I got to work with Dr. Perez for the sheer fact he was so open and honest about the entire procedure. One of the reasons why I went to him is because he does a more modern technique so when they [breast] still want to breast-feed they can still absolutely do that.”

Wow. While Shanna noted that “getting older is not easy,” she is feeling more “comfortable” and “beautiful” now than she’s ever been before:

“I think as I age — and go into my 50s and 60s — I probably will do small things to maintain, but right now I’m very comfortable with the procedures that I have done and where I’m at. Getting older is not easy but it does not have to define who you are. It sounds cliché, but I believe age is just a number that’s part of me. At my age now … I actually think I look more beautiful than when I was in my 20s, but everyone deals with that kind of differently.”

Shanna has a point — age (nor insecurities) does not define who you are as a person. We’re glad the television personality is feeling herself again after spending years struggling with her body image. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

