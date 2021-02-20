Shanna Moakler Has More Shade For Kourtney Kardashian!

We think Shanna Moakler is trying to take the high road — but just can’t quite reach.

The former Playboy Playmate already kinda sorta made her feelings on baby daddy Travis Barker‘s new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian known. This week she posted a sexy pic to Instagram which inspired the comment from a fan about her ex-husband’s famous new gal:

“Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you. Travis downgraded big time”

And guess what? She actually hit the “like” button on it! Like no one would see that…

But is she really trying to compare and contrast with the KUWTK star? When asked by Page Six on Friday what she thought of the relationship, she gave her first official comments, saying:

“He’s my friend and coparent, and I want him to be happy. And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly.”

See? What a mature statement. That’s exactly what we’d expect from exes and co-parents who have both been dating other people for years now. Only… she didn’t stop there. She added in one little dash of shade to go along with the well-wishes, saying:

“He can handle that Kardashian drama.”

While we appreciate her evaluation of Barker’s ability to Keep Up, the implication the fam is overly dramatic is definitely a little shot across the bow, are we right?

Not saying it’s untrue, but she didn’t have to say anything! LOLz!

At least it’s just a little shady shade, right? That’s actually a long way for Shanna and Travis. When they first split her response to rumors of his new hookup were a lot more severe.

For those who don’t remember, way back in 2006 the Blink-182 drummer was romantically linked to Paris Hilton. At least that was the rumor, not sure if anything was actually going on. The important thing is, Shanna heard it, too. She and Paris began feuding, culminating in a run-in at an El Lay nightclub after which they both filed battery complaints against one another. That was, of course, before Travis and Shanna got back together and broke up like five more times.

Man, we guess he really can handle that Kardashian drama! LOLz!

We’re just glad Travis and Shanna are in a much more stable place, no matter who the other one might be dating.

