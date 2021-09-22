Sharks! Jabbawockeez! And The Hidden Gems Of Vegas Off The Strip! | Perez Hilton And Family

We are practically locals in Las Vegas by now! LOVE this city! So much to do here! And it is super family-friendly! Today, we took the kids to Container Park, which has one of the coolest and biggest playgrounds ever. Plus, it’s shaded AND has water mist stations. Important for the desert heat! We ventured to the historic Golden Nugget and were so impressed by the hotel! They have TWO ginormous fish tanks! And, we capped off a great day by going to see the The Jabbawockeez‘s show at the MGM Grand! Our little dancing queen, Mia, could not sit down! She was feeling it so much! We’ve got some great moments from their residency here!

Watch! Enjoy!

