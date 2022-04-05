Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Lands First New Movie Role After Getting Sober!

Love this!!

Mighty Ducks alum Shaun Weiss has just landed his first new acting gig after getting sober — and the role has a lot to do with his recent addiction battle! On Tuesday, the star spilled all the exciting details to TMZ while explaining that he was cast in the new film Jesus Revolution alongside Fraiser‘s Kelsey Grammer and a bunch of other stars, including Jim Gaffigan. The movie is based on the true story of Lonnie Frisbee and the hippies he baptized in the ‘70s, IMDb notes:

“The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970’s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.”

Shaun’s character also hits close to home following his recent health journey.

According to the actor, someone from Lionsgate heard about his sobriety journey and thought he’d be perfect for the role! He then read for a director via Zoom and was offered the part of a strung-out Vietnam vet who gets saved and then decides to sober up. Shaun is so passionate about the project that he even asked his dentist if he could temporarily remove his new teeth implants to look more realistic for the part! Now that’s commitment!

Turns out he won’t be pulling out his pearly whites after all, but he is surely still going to dive into the role and bring his personal experience to the character.

His character’s storyline is apparently already feeling very similar to his own past, the Heavyweights alum admitted, saying that it’s almost like experiencing a relapse! Whoa! Let’s hope none of this intense acting impacts his sobriety journey.

As we’ve reported, the 42-year-old celebrated being two years sober in late January. His last professional acting gig was in 2016, so, this is an amazing step forward for him! Way to go, Shaun!! We can’t wait to see you back on the big screen again!

