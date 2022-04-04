Amy Schumer Reveals BRUTAL Alec Baldwin Joke She ‘Wasn’t Allowed’ To Make At The Oscars!

In a parallel universe, we might have been talking about this controversial joke instead of the Will Smith slap all last week!

During Amy Schumer’s first stand-up comedy show following the Oscars at the Mirage Theater in Las Vegas on Saturday night, she revealed a joke about Alec Baldwin that she “wasn’t allowed” to say during the televised event — and it’s awful.

To explain the reasoning for telling a few banned jokes in the first place, the Life & Beth star felt compelled to rehash the unforgettable events of the 94th Academy Awards — as if anyone doesn’t know what happened at this point!

Related: Denzel Washington Finally Speaks Out About Will Slapping Chris

Sharing what it was like for her, as a co-host of the event, to see Will Smith storm the stage and slap Chris Rock midway through the ceremony, she reflected (via The Hollywood Reporter):

“I was kind of feeling myself…and then all of a sudden Ali [referring to Will’s performance as boxer Muhammed Ali in Ali] was making his way up. And it was just a f**king bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”

The bits included jokes about Joe Rogan and James Franco, but none was more jaw-dropping than a quip about the 30 Rock alum, who has been in the hot seat ever since he fired a prop gun on the set of the western Rust and killed Halyna Hutchins in October. Knowing full well she probably shouldn’t be telling the joke, Amy insisted:

“I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these. Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me.”

Well, it’s a bit naive to think the joke wouldn’t make it to the internet — especially when it’s this out there! According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian continued:

“Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun.”

Yeesh!

Related: Alec & Hilaria Expecting Their Seventh Child Together!

Then thinking back on the physical violence of the Oscars, she complained:

“I wasn’t allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”

Those who watched the full awards show might remember that the 40-year-old did manage to squeeze in a much more PG Don’t Look Up joke, saying:

“Don’t Look Up is nominated. I guess the Academy members don’t look up reviews!”

Suuuuuch a different vibe than the Baldwin joke! Can YOU believe Amy tried to get away with that? Why would she admit to this?? Sound OFF with your hot takes (below)!

[Image via Netflix Is A Joke/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]