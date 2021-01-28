See How Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Looks After ONE YEAR SOBER!

We are so happy for Shaun Weiss right now!

It looked like nothing could end the downward spiral the Mighty Ducks alum had spun into in recent years, but Goldberg the Goalie managed to stop it just in time!

After years of methamphetamine abuse and multiple arrests, the Disney star had become more than unrecognizable — his teeth were gone, he weighed just 84 lbs — just looking at him was heartbreaking for fans around the world.

But thankfully last year around this time was rock bottom for the ’90s child star. He turned it around and got sober. And one year later he’s still on the right path!

Pal Drew Gallagher, who set up the GoFundMe for Goldberg’s new teeth last year, spilled the deets to TMZ: Shaun marked the milestone by delaying his Christmas to combine celebrations and open his presents for his sober anniversary instead.

According to Drew, the kid is ready for a comeback, even working on writing comedy while still taking things one day at a time in a sober living house in Tarzana. So exciting!

See what the 42-year-old looks like today (below)!

[Image via Disney+/Drew Gallagher/Instagram.]