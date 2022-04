There’s a lot of people with negative opinions about Britney Spears‘ pregnancy. Perez is not one of them! U? This and much more on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to watch this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker!

Or CLICK HERE to listen to the audio version at PerezPodcast.com

Hurry! Our HUGE sale is almost over! Save almost half off our CBD!!! First time customers, get 42% off when you enter promo code 420 upon checkout at MyTrue10.com