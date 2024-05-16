Britney Spears Does An About Face & Says She Misses Her 'Absolutely Beautiful' Family -- HUH?!

Britney Spears misses her family.

The 42-year-old pop star may have been feuding with them privately, personally, and legally for years and years after the whole drama with her conservatorship bubbled over and then exploded. But now, in a new Instagram post, she’s revealing just how much she misses some good ol’ family time. Wow!

Related: Britney Spears’ Felon Boyfriend!! How Bad Is He?!

On Wednesday afternoon, the Toxic singer took to her IG account to post a surprising pair of pictures. The first snap was of the cover of a self-help book called Reclaim Your Heart by the author Yasmin Mogahed. But it was the second picture which REALLY got everybody’s attention.

In that snap, fans could see Britney’s 69-year-old momma Lynne Spears sitting and eating at a small kids’ table alongside Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughters Maddie, 15, Ivey Joan, 6, and other family members. Referencing that second pic with a long caption, Britney began by writing how she always sits at the kids’ table whenever she goes to big dinners:

“We all have issues with our family but dear God you can’t help how much you love them. I’m not in this picture but I sure as hell feel like I am. On a side note … If you know me, I’ve always ended up at this kids table at every function I’ve ever been to !!! The most elite expensive dinners and I always find myself just like this sitting in the back with the kids!!!”

And then she dropped the bomb! She wrote that her family is “absolutely beautiful” and “I miss them.” She explained:

“Anyways … I’m posting this pic because my family is absolutely beautiful and I miss them. So not to sound righteous but in a world of chaos and confusion the trickery of the devil is to mislead you and humiliate you … and make you think you’re less than !!! I wanted to share this pic because although I’m not in it … I sure as hell felt as though I was !!! Pssss swipe to see !!!”

Whoa!

You can see the full post for yourself (below):

Of course, it barely needs to be re-stated how bad Britney’s relationship has been with her family. Most notably, that falls upon her father Jamie Spears, who was obviously not shown in this pic or referenced in the IG caption. (And considering Britney’s latest brutal legal loss to him… that part makes sense.)

But Britney and her momma Lynne have been at each other’s throats in the recent past ever since the end of the Baby One More Time singer’s 13-year conservatorship back in November of 2021, too. Most recently, that includes Brit’s claims that Lynne was somehow behind her recent hotel breakdown!

Also, Brit has REALLY been going at it with little sis Jamie Lynn in a series of public spats and volleys. Heck, she just called Jamie Lynn a “bitch” in a video revealed a couple weeks ago!! And that’s in addition to Britney using that word to describe her little sis in her memoir last year, too!

Sooo what’s with the about face now with this new picture and surprising caption?! We didn’t see this one coming!! What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Judy Eddy/FayesVision/Ivan Nikolov/WENN]