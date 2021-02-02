Rapper Silentó Arrested & Charged With Murdering His Cousin

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

On Monday, rapper and singer Silentó (born Ricky Hawk) was arrested and charged for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, who was fatally shot last month in Georgia.

The DeKalb County Police Department shared the news via Twitter, explaining:

“Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks’ death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle.”

The statement concluded:

“Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder.”

Best known for his 2015 hit Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), which caused a massive dance trend you are no doubt having flashbacks to right now, the musician is no stranger to legal troubles.

On August 28, Silentó was arrested in Santa Ana, California after a report of domestic abuse. He was released on a charge of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. Days later, he was brought in again and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The police accused the 23-year-old of trespassing into a stranger’s home and attempting “to strike the two people in the home with a hatchet before one of them managed to disarm him.”

WTF!!

Previously in the fall, the Georgia native had also been caught speeding (he was going 143 m.p.h. on I-85, to be exact). Hawk was quickly released on bond hours later.

Wishing those mourning the loss of Frederick Rooks well in this difficult time.

