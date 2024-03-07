Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Struggled With Alcoholism & Depression Prior To Death, Say Roommates

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Days after Garrison Brown’s shocking death, more details are emerging about his state of mind.

As we’ve been following, the son of Sister Wives’ Janelle and Kody Brown sadly died by apparent suicide on Monday night. In some of his final moments, Janelle worried about him after he sent out a concerning text. He ultimately stopped responding, which led her to ask his little brother to go check on him in his Flagstaff, Arizona home. Sadly Gabriel found him dead. But what exactly happened?

In a police report obtained by The US Sun on Wednesday, law enforcement spoke with the late 25-year-old’s roommates Addison, Cheyenne, and Tyler, and found out the young man had been struggling with mental health and addiction issues:

“Addison stated that he has had conversations with [Garrison] about him being depressed lately. He stated that [Garrison] is an alcoholic and drinks every night.”

Addison added that he and Garrison, whose full name was Robert Garrison Brown, had spoken the night before his death and that he appeared intoxicated. However, there wasn’t a “red flag” that made him believe Garrison was a danger to himself — which makes sense if he was drinking like that “every night.”

The police docs also stated Addison “knew that [Garrison] was having problems with his ex-girlfriend and that he was not a very happy person.”

So sad.

Cheyenne, who wasn’t as close with the TV star, added the two had recently “talked a little more in-depth with him about how he was struggling with drinking and his depression surrounding that.”

This is all such a devastating situation. Our hearts continue to be with the Brown family and Garrison’s roommates.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org

