Sister Wives' Janelle & Kody Brown's Son Garrison Dead At 25 In Apparent Suicide

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

It’s a tragic day for the Sister Wives family.

With heavy hearts we must report that Garrison Brown, the 25-year-old son of Janelle and Kody Brown, has passed away. The pair both shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts with the following caption:

“[We] are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

TMZ reported that the young adult tragically died by suicide in his Flagstaff, Arizona home. Sadly, his brother Gabriel was apparently the one who found him on Tuesday morning… The Flagstaff Police Department then responded to a report of a death, and when they arrived found him with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. So, so tragic…

As of now, it’s not clear if he left behind a note, but foul play is not suspected. An investigation has been launched.

Meri Brown has since taken to Instagram to share her own grief, posting the same message as Kody and Janelle. She added:

“Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!”

One of the reasons Garrison moved away to Flagstaff was apparently because of a big fight within the family — particularly his father. The TLC series has been following the family’s falling out since 2020, 10 years after it originally began airing in 2010. According to Kody in a recent season, Garrison and Gabriel had both cut off all communication with him.

So, so sad. Our hearts are with the Browns during this unimaginable time. Rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

